Iranian students in China to return home to avoid coronavirus exposure

Addressing Tehran province's special working group of coronavirus late on Friday, he added that the province is in charge of housing the students after arriving in the country and it will prepare suitable environment for them.

Under the current situation, one cannot hide somebody's illness and proper policies should be adopted, he said, adding that appropriate place should be considered to quarantine these students.

The coronavirus, also known as the Wuhan virus, is similar to pneumonia which causes severe fever and shortness of breath has also transmitted to the other countries, including the US, in addition to China.

8072**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish