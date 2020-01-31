Jan 31, 2020, 9:37 PM
Iranian students in China to return home to avoid coronavirus exposure

Tehran, Jan 31, IRNA -- Head of Iran's Emergency Medical Services said on Friday that the Iranian students residing in China will be returned home by a special aircraft so that they will not be infected with the disease.

Addressing Tehran province's special working group of coronavirus late on Friday, he added that the province is in charge of housing the students after arriving in the country and it will prepare suitable environment for them.  

Under the current situation, one cannot hide somebody's illness and proper policies should be adopted, he said, adding that appropriate place should be considered to quarantine these students.

The coronavirus, also known as the Wuhan virus, is similar to pneumonia which causes severe fever and shortness of breath has also transmitted to the other countries, including the US, in addition to China.

