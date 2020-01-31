Jan 31, 2020, 9:20 PM
Ayatollah Sistai: 'Deal of century' unfair plan, doomed to failure

Baghdad, Jan 31, IRNA -- Iraq's Grand Cleric Ayatollah Ali Sistani on Friday condemned 'deal of century', saying that the unfair plan aims to legitimize occupation of Palestine by the Zionists.

In a statement read out in the second sermon of Karbala Friday prayer by Sheikh Abdelmahdi al-Karbalaei, he added that the unfair deal unveiled recently is strongly condemned, as Arabs and Muslims are free to help oppressed people of Palestine retake occupied lands and establish an independent country.

Elsewhere in the statement, Ayatollah Sistani denounced using hostile measures against peaceful demonstrators and kidnapping.

Four months pass since the public protests started in Iraq, which are aimed at liberating the country from clutches of corruption, he said, urging acceleration of holding elections so that the people will be able to express their demands.

