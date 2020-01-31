Iran backs peace, friendship among regional states

Speaking in a meeting with Special Representative of the Secretary-General for the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq Jeanine Antoinette Hennis-Plasschaert, Masjedi elaborated on Iran’s role in defeating terrorism in the region, especially in Iraq and Syria upon their governments’ request.

He added that Iran will spare no effort in developing friendship, integration and solidarity with the neighboring countries.

The US Administration will not achieve its goals by taking bullying measures, threatening, aggression, supporting occupiers and imposing sanctions.

The US’ policy will bring about nothing but regional states’ hatred.

The Islamic Republic of Iran will respond to any aggression and threat and at the same time calls for establishing coexistence, friendship, peace, stability and security in the region.

Meanwhile, Hennis-Plasschaert expressed her readiness for visiting Iran to hold talks with the Iranian officials.

She also appreciated Iran for its role in fighting terrorism in the region.

