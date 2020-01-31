Imposing sanctions on َAEOI chief never to impact Iran's peaceful nuclear policies

The AEOI wrote in a tweet on Friday following the US' unwise move regarding Salehi that the oppressive sanctions will further encourage Iran's nuclear scientists to make the US' hostile policies ineffective.

On Thursday, the US Treasury Department announced sanctions against Iran’s atomic agency and its chief Ali Akbar Salehi.

American citizens are generally prohibited from conducting business with the blacklisted entities, and any assets they possess subject to US jurisdiction have been frozen.

8072**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish