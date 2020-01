He wrote in a tweet late on Friday that Foreign Ministry has from the first day pursuing the situation of the dear students in Wuhan.

While coordinating the provision of supplies to these loved ones, the ministry has been reviewing all possible ways to protect their health, including their temporary return to Iran, he said.

Foreign Ministry has so far acted based on the decision of the country's cabinet of ministers, Mousavi said.

8072**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish