Araghchi: Salehi's sanction proves US maximum pressure policy

Ali Akbar Salehi is a prominent political figure and scientist of Iran's nuclear program, and today's nuclear science of our country under his management is taking the highest scientific and practical steps, Abbas Araghchi wrote in his Instagram page.

Recent efforts to reduce nuclear commitments have shown that, contrary to what some have claimed, not only all nuclear capabilities (including enrichment and heavy water) remain intact, but today Iran's capabilities in the field of peaceful nuclear technology are not essentially comparable with era before the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), he added.

He noted that Ali Akbar Salehi's sanction only proves the US' anger and desperation for a dead-end policy of maximum pressure.

Foreign Ministry spokesman noted that the head of Atomic Energy Organization Ali Akbar Salehi is a leading scientific and political figure, and sanctions against him is out of desperation and will not have any impact on the development of the Islamic Republic's peaceful nuclear program.

Earlier Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said Salehi's sanction will not have any impact on the peaceful development of the Islamic Republic of Iran's nuclear program.

lt is not the first time that he has been placed on the list of unilateral and illegal sanctions; just as it is not the first time Iranian nuclear scientists have been targeted by the US and the Zionist regime's animosity."

The spokesman, condemning the illogical act also stated that US officials appear to restore to such absurd moves against the Iranian people for diverting public opinion from domestic developments stemming from Trump's impeachment as well as the early failure of the so-called the Deal of the Century.

The United States Department of the Treasury blacklisted the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran and its chief Ali Akbar Salehi.

The Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) in a statement on Thursday announced that Salehi is subject to secondary sanctions.

Based on these sanctions, the properties of the listed individuals in US territory will be confiscated and the US citizens will not be permitted to have any deal with them.

Earlier, The US Department of Treasury added the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) to the sanctions list claiming it is for the fight against terrorism.

US Department of the Treasury also sanctioned three Iranian firms and a Chinese company under the pretext of working with the IRGC.

The US President Donald Trump had also assassinated the IRGC Quds Force Commander Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani in the framework of state terrorism.

