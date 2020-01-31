Salehi's sanction has no effect on development of peaceful nuclear programs: Spox

Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi emphasized: Salehi's sanction will not have any impact on the peaceful development of the Islamic Republic of Iran's nuclear program.

lt is not the first time that he has been placed on the list of unilateral and illegal sanctions; just as it is not the first time Iranian nuclear scientists have been targeted by the US and the Zionist regime's animosity."

The spokesman, condemning the illogical act also stated that US officials appear to restore to such absurd moves against the Iranian people for diverting public opinion from domestic developments stemming from Trump's impeachment as well as the early failure of the so-called the Deal of the Century.

Mousavi added that on the one hand, the Secretary of the State of this regime has gone to London and in the meeting with the British Foreign Secretary reiterated unfounded rhetoric, and their so-called Special Representative has held a more unobtrusive interview, unaware that the policy of maximum pressure has been deadlocked for a long time and Iran's dynamic move towards independence and self-sufficiency will not stop with such brazen acts.

The United States Department of the Treasury blacklisted the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran and its chief Ali Akbar Salehi.

The Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) in a statement on Thursday announced that Salehi is subject to secondary sanctions.

Based on these sanctions, the properties of the listed individuals in US territory will be confiscated and the US citizens will not be permitted to have any deal with them.

Earlier, The US Department of Treasury added the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) to the sanctions list claiming it is for the fight against terrorism.

US Department of the Treasury also sanctioned three Iranian firms and a Chinese company under the pretext of working with the IRGC.

The US President Donald Trump had also assassinated the IRGC Quds Force Commander Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani in the framework of state terrorism.

9455**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish