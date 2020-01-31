Iran reacts to launch of Swiss payment mechanism for humanitarian supplies

He noted that the medicine was exchanged upon the request of the Swiss government's embassy and the amount of $ 5.2 million through the available resources of the Iran Central Bank with a Swiss bank through Swiss companies.

Referring to the ongoing US obstruction against the transfer of resources for commodity and medicine exchanges, Hemmati emphasized that if Americans really claim to accompany in the supply of medicines and agricultural goods, they must provide a banking mechanism to transfer and procure resources for commodities.

He noted that launching the technical mechanism of exchange without the possibility of transferring resources is not sufficient and declared the provision of the mechanism of transfer and financing of it an important criterion for assessing the validity of the American claim.

According to the Swiss Embassy in Iran, January 27, an initial payment for a shipment of medicines to Iran was approved.

The Switzerland payment mechanism for humanitarian supplies to Iran named SHTA will take effect.

"Swiss Humanitarian Trade Arrangement (SHTA), a payment mechanism to enable humanitarian goods to be delivered to Iran, is about to be implemented," Swiss embassy in Tehran said.

