Top commander warns on silence against cruel plan of 'deal of century'

Major General also called for standing united, setting aside differences, backing Islamic resistance and driving out the occupiers and usurpers.

The messages read that unveiling the American-Zionist plan called 'deal of century' is undoubtedly a historic and strategic mistake which is seeking to occupy Palestine, a project that has failed over the past 70 years.

The commander described ceding holy Quds as well as a major section of West Bank to the Zionist regime, splitting up Palestine, preventing return of Palestinian refugees to their homeland and disarming resistance and the other items of the deal as against wisdom, logic and international rules as well as the UN Charter, saying that any implicit agreement, silence or double standard policy towards the cruel plan can help spread the big plot beyond Palestine and target other Muslim states' independence and national sovereignty.

Referring to the dignity, virtue, holiness and high value of Quds and Palestine before the Islamic Ummah and followers of other divine religions, he said that saving Palestinian people and release of holy Quds and first Qibla of Muslims is the first priority of the Islamic world.

By God's grace, the plan will not materialize; rather it will accelerate the fall of this usurper regime by putting Israel in a terrible whirlwind, Baqeri said.

Hoping that all the Islamic nations and governments will focus on the main enemy, the US and the Zionist regime, he said that armies of the Islamic states should deal with the issue seriously.

The same strategy of "Palestine from the river to the sea and return of the Palestinian refugees and the holding of a free and inclusive referendum on the destiny and future of this nation" is the only practical solution to the Palestinian crisis, he said.

8072**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish