Following removal of restrictions, Homa will soon announce new flight schedule for Stockholm and Gothenburg.

European passengers will be able to buy tickets from Homa for their trip to Sweden.

On January 10, Swedish Civil Aviation Administration declared that Homa flights to Stockholm and Gothenburg have been cancelled due to Ukrainian plane's crash in Tehran.

Iran Air passengers can call 02146621888 for further information.

