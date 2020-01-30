Jan 30, 2020, 11:48 PM
Imposing sanctions on AEOI chief Salehi out of US desperation

Tehran, Jan 30, IRNA -- Spokesman of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Behrouz Kamalvandi said on Thursday that imposing sanctions on the AEOI Chief Ali Akbar Salehi is a political game and out of the US desperation.

He reiterated that Iran's peaceful nuclear programs will continue with further strength and based on the country's demands.

"The US which withdrew from the JCPOA is not in a position to express views on Iran's way of fulfilling its commitments," he said.

The US Treasury Department announced sanctions Thursday against Iran’s atomic agency and its chief Ali Akbar Salehi.

American citizens are generally prohibited from conducting business with the blacklisted entities, and any assets they possess subject to US jurisdiction have been frozen.

