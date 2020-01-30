US economic terrorism targets AEOI, its chief

The Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) in a statement on Thursday announced that Salehi is subject to secondary sanctions.

Based on these sanctions, the properties of the listed individuals in US territory will be confiscated and the US citizens will not be permitted to have any deal with them.

Earlier, The US Department of Treasury added the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) to the sanctions list claiming it is for the fight against terrorism.

US Department of the Treasury also sanctioned three Iranian firms and a Chinese company under the pretext of working with the IRGC.

The US President Donald Trump had also assassinated the IRGC Quds Force Commander Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani in the framework of state terrorism.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish