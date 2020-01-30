Jan 30, 2020, 11:42 PM
Deal of century flagrant violation of Palestinian people sovereignty

Tehran, Jan 30, IRNA -- Head of Iran's Presidential Office Mahmoud Vaezi reiterated that the disgraceful plan of the so-called 'deal of century is doomed, saying that the Iranian nation will stand beside the oppressed Palestinian people.

Talking to IRNA late on Thursday, he added, "Over the past days, we witnessed the disgraceful and false plan of the so-called deal of the century by the American terrorist president to acknowledge the occupation of the usurper Zionist regime over the Palestinian territories and in particular the holy Quds."

Reiterating that the plan is flagrant breach of Palestinian people's sovereignty and ignoring international principles and regulations, Vaezi said that the disgraceful plan was presented by a person who has on several occasions proved that he does not abide by international rules.

The plan is seeking to disturb international equations and will surely fail, he said.

Iran believes that the main residents of the occupied lands should decide for their future themselves, not those who promote hostility in the region and have no plan but to destabilize the Middle East.

The issue of Palestine will not be solved with these treacherous plans and it will never be put into oblivion, Vaezi said, noting that Palestinian people and all regional and international Muslim nations will strongly withstand them.

The unchangeable principle is that Quds is the capital of Palestine and will remain so for ever, he said.

