Spokesman: Iran starts help to Iranian compatriots in China polluted area

Abbas Mousavi told reporters on Thursday that the Ministry had started its round-the-clock efforts since beginning the news concerning coronavirus spread.

Constant coordination with domestic bodies to forecast healthcare procedures had been done and Iran's embassy in China has taken necessary moves in this concern, he added.

The embassy had established constant communication with students and Iranian compatriots residences in Wuhan City with the aim to take them out from the city, but such operation needs the Chinese government's approval upon international health regulations to prevent the spread of the virus.

Mousavi added that the constant consultations with Chinese officials are continuing and also needed and supportive packages had been dispatched for all students in the town through students' representatives.

He also announced two telephone numbers; 00989128049134 and 00982161153205 for students and residence compatriots' families in case of questions.

