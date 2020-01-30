4.9 magnitude quake in northwestern Iran damages over 100 houses

The quake inflicted no casualties, caretaker of Oshnaviyeh Governorate Abdolsalam Mam Azizi told IRNA on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the area has had several aftershocks, the official added.

He added that the crisis management team is on alert.

According to the Institute of Geophysics of Tehran University, the quake has occurred at 21:37 hours local time (1807 GMT.)

Epicenter of the tremor was in an area located at 37.26 degrees latitude and 45.08 degree longitude.

It was at a depth of 10 km.

Oshnaviyeh, 50 km of provincial capital city of Orumiyeh, is near Iran's borders with Iraq and Turkey.

