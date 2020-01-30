Chabahar to host Fajr Cup int'l chess festival on Feb 3

Head of sports office in southeastern province of Sistan-Baluchestan, Adham Kord Zaboli, told IRNA on Thursday that the chess tournament is being held to mark the 41st anniversary of the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Some chess grand masters from Spain, Austria, Armenia, Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Turkey and Iran will attend the eight-day event, the provincial official said.

Chabahar is among the most beautiful tourist areas in both Iran and the world.

The Iranian port city near the international waterway is among the ten important strategic points across the world, and hosts hundred thousands of domestic and foreign tourist and different economic and political delegations annually.

1483**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish