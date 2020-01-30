Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Jan 30

** IRAN DAILY

- Rouhani warns of ‘threat to democracy’ ahead of elections

President Hassan Rouhani warned Monday of threats to Iran’s “democracy and national sovereignty” in the run-up to the February 21 parliamentary elections.

- World pays tribute to basketball legend Bryant

Kobe Bryant was “one of the most extraordinary players” in the history of basketball who “inspired people around the world” to play the game.

- Zarif decries Trump’s ‘cultural terrorism’ against Iran

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said Monday US President Donald Trump’s threat earlier this month to attack culturally-important centers in Iran amounts to an act of “international cultural terrorism.”

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Ayatollah Khamenei’s stance on ‘Deal of Century’; a reminder

The Twitter account of the Islamic Revolution Leader Ayatollah Khamenei republished his views in Farsi towards the so-called Deal of the Century.

- Iran’s Parl. speaker calls on counterparts in Islamic states to counter US imposed peace plan

Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani on Wed., in a letter sent to the Parliament speakers of the Islamic states, urged Islamic countries to counter US-proposed so-called “Deal of Century”.

- FM spokesman slams US' shameful 'treason of century'

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi late on Tuesday condemned the so-called Deal of Century as 'treason of century' against the Palestinian people. The disgraceful US peace plan, so-called "Deal of Century" is doomed to failure, he emphasized.

