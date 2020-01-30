Jan 30, 2020, 8:19 AM
Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Jan 30

Tehran, Jan 30, IRNA – The following headlines appeared in the English-language newspapers in the Iranian capital on Thursday:

** IRAN DAILY

- Rouhani warns of ‘threat to democracy’ ahead of elections

  President Hassan Rouhani warned Monday of threats to Iran’s “democracy and national sovereignty” in the run-up to the February 21     parliamentary elections.

- World pays tribute to basketball legend Bryant

  Kobe Bryant was “one of the most extraordinary players” in the history of basketball who “inspired people around the world” to play the   game.

- Zarif decries Trump’s ‘cultural terrorism’ against Iran

  Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said Monday US President Donald Trump’s threat earlier this month to attack culturally-important    centers in Iran amounts to an act of “international cultural terrorism.”

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Ayatollah Khamenei’s stance on ‘Deal of Century’; a reminder

  The Twitter account of the Islamic Revolution Leader Ayatollah Khamenei republished his views in Farsi towards the so-called Deal of the     Century.

- Iran’s Parl. speaker calls on counterparts in Islamic states to counter US imposed peace plan

  Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani on Wed., in a letter sent to the Parliament speakers of the Islamic states, urged Islamic countries to    counter US-proposed so-called “Deal of Century”.

- FM spokesman slams US' shameful 'treason of century'

  Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi late on Tuesday condemned the so-called Deal of Century as 'treason of century'   against the Palestinian people. The disgraceful US peace plan, so-called "Deal of Century" is doomed to failure, he emphasized.

