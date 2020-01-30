Mashhad hosting 2 int'l exhibitions on water, agriculture

Deputy Energy Minister Qasem Taqizadeh-Khamesi said on the sidelines of the exhibits that the two events have brought together 205 and 95 foreign companies from around the world.

It is proven that growth is possible despite sanctions, he said, noting that the current situation should be turned into opportunity.

The two international exhibitions are aimed at introducing local and foreign capacities and present new products in field of agricultural machinery, creating jobs and improve production and form suitable communication between producers and consumers to promote agricultural exports.

The countries taking part in the two exhibitions include France, Holland, Germany, Turkey, India, China, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia and Italy.

Holding over 10 educational workshops, seminars and specialized meetings are peripheral programs of the exhibitions due to work until February 1.

