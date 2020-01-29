Syria denounces so-called Deal of Century

"Syrian Arab Republic expresses its strong condemnation and absolute rejection of the so-called “deal of the century” which represents a prescription to surrender to the usurping Israeli occupation and it comes in the framework of the attempts of the successive US administrations and the Zionist entity to liquidate the Palestinian cause and to ignore the international legitimacy and thwart its resolutions regarding the Arab-Israeli conflict," Syrian media quoted an official at the Syrian Foreign and Expatriates Ministry as saying.

The latest US plan has again clarified the organic link between the US and the Zionist entity in its extreme hostility to the Arab nation and its issues, and that the US policy in the region first and foremost aims to serve “Israel” and its expansionist schemes at the expense of the Arab rights and interests, indicating that the one who has always been a main supporter of the Israeli aggression is not eligible at all to play the role of peace maker, he added.

"Syria calls on the international community to condemn this US contempt for the international legitimacy, and to emphasize its resolutions, on top of which ending the Israeli occupation for the Arab and Palestinian territories and guaranteeing the legitimate rights for the Palestinian people, on top, the right to return and to establish an independent sovereign Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital."

The White House claimed that this Vision is the most serious, realistic, and detailed plan ever presented, one that could make Israelis, Palestinians, and the region safer and more prosperous.

"This Vision is just the first step and provides the basis for historic progress toward peace. The United States hopes this Vision will lead to direct negotiations between Israel and the Palestinians," it added.

This is while, Palestinians took to streets in Gaza and the West Bank to protest conspiracy of Trump favoring Israel at the expense of the State of Palestine.

