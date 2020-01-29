Larijani says 'Deal of the Century' aims to make up for US failures in region

Larijani made the remarks in a telephone conversation with Speaker of Syrian People's Assembly Hammoudeh Sabbagh late on Wednesday.

"The plan is doomed to failure. All should try to make the Islamic states stand united and unanimous to scrap the anti-human deal," he said.

The Iranian parliament speaker said that the deal or the treacherous plot is in fact aimed to fulfill the Zionist regime's wishes in the region and it contains no part in support of the Palestinian people's rights.

Sabbagh, for his part, hailed Iran's outstanding role in backing regional and world's security, saying that blood of Martyr Soleimani has given a new impetus to the resistance movement to stand against the US-Zionist plots in the region.

Sabbagh added that the disgraceful deal worked out by Donald Trump and the Zionists is worn-out and vicious and even worthless that the ink used for writing it.

Reiterating his country's strong resolve to liberate Golan Heights from the Zionists, he voiced Syria's support for the Palestinian statehood with the Quds as its capital.

