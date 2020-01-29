Hakim: Deal of Century dangerous conspiracy vs. int’l peace

In his Twitter message, Hakim urged the United Nations Security Council, international organizations, Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the Arab League to adopt historic stance in condemning the Deal of Century.

He added that the Holy Quds will remain "our humanitarian, Islamic and Arab identity".

Holy Quds cannot be seized or sold, he noted.

US President Donald Trump in a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House on Tuesday announced his so-called 'Deal of Century'.

Palestinians took to streets in Gaza and the West Bank to protest conspiracy of Trump favoring Israel at the expense of the State of Palestine.

Many international and Muslim figures have so far denounced US conspiracy against State of Palestine.

Iranian envoy to the United Nations Es'haq Alehabib said that ending occupation is the only solution to the crisis in Occupied Territories of Palestine, dismissing attempts to buy the Palestinian honor, aspirations and dignity by money.

Meanwhile, The Lebanese Hezbollah in a statement slammed the US President Donald Trump’s so-called ‘Deal of Century’, saying no conspiracy, deal or treason will be able to trample on Palestinians’ rights.

