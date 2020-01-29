Veep: Cruel plan of "Deal of Century" great shame of the century

He tweeted late on Wednesday that the oppressive plan whose form and content is Trump and Zionists' pride and arrogance on the one hand and the oppression and helplessness of the Palestinians on the other is a big shame of the century.

In light of the Palestinians, Muslims and the world freedom seekers' resistance and awareness, the plan is doomed to failure, Jahangiri said.

On Tuesday, Trump unveiled a peace plan called 'Deal of the Century' based on which Quds will remain capital of the Zionist regime.

The plan drew criticism of the political figures in Muslim states who described it cruel and treacherous.

8072**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish