India supports Palestinian cause

"India has been consistently supportive of Palestinian cause," Kumar was quoted by Indian media as saying.

"We reiterate our view that final status issues should be resolved through direct negotiations between the two & be acceptable to both," he added.

"We will continue to follow developments in the region and engage with the parties concerned," he noted.

The White House claimed that this Vision is the most serious, realistic, and detailed plan ever presented, one that could make Israelis, Palestinians, and the region safer and more prosperous.

"This Vision is just the first step and provides the basis for historic progress toward peace. The United States hopes this Vision will lead to direct negotiations between Israel and the Palestinians," it added.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said in a message that Iran is ready for cooperation with regional countries for standing against the big conspiracy "Deal of Century" which posed a threat to the Islamic Ummah.

