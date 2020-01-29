Jan 29, 2020, 11:32 PM
Erdogan: Trump's plan for Mideast unacceptable

Ankara, Jan 29, IRNA – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan rejected his US counterpart Donald Trump's plan for the Middle East, saying that the plan is absolutely unacceptable.

In a statement late on Tuesday, he reiterated that Palestine people and land are not for sale, declaring that the plan is stillborn.

Beit ul-Moqaddas is among the sanctities of Muslims and the plan to cede Quds to Israel is in no way acceptable.

Describing Israel's sovereignty over Quds as totally unacceptable, he said that the plan will do nothing for solving the issue of Palestine, as it is an attempt to make Palestinians accept new stances.

The plan is to disregard Palestinian rights and legitimize Israeli occupation, he said.

