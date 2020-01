In its final match, Iranian team defeated Kyrgyzstan 2-0 and stood in the first place.

Iran’s girls earlier hit Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, Afghanistan and Uzbekistan.

Central Asia Football Confederation championship kicked off yesterday in Tajikistan and will see the final match on Wednesday.

Iran, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Afghanistan, Turkmenistan and Kyrgyzstan have participated in the competition.

