Envoy: Saudi regime main source of instability in region

“Saudi regime is the main source of instability in the Arab world: started the most devastating war against Yemen, imposed embargo against Qatar and adopted destabilizing policies against Syria, Iraq and Lebanon,” Baeidinejad wrote on his Twitter account.

He added: “Saudis should act normally and responsibly.”

Prince Khalid bin Bandar bin Sultan earlier while speaking to the British media ‘The Daily Telegraph’ said “Riyadh does not seek conflict with Tehran, but will not let “Iran’s meddling in the region” go unchecked".

He also claimed that Iran nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) does not address “all the other things that Iran” is doing in the region.

