US’ Deal of Century not to damage Palestinians’ morale

Speaking in a phone conversation with the Chairman of the Hamas Political Bureau Ismail Haniyeh, Larijani described the Deal of Century as blatant treason against oppressed Palestinians and as an insult to all Muslims in the world.

The sinister plan which claims that Muslims’ first Qibla is under the control of Zionist is doomed to failure, he added.

Referring to backgrounds of Palestinians, Larijani said the Holy Quds will undoubtedly be liberated by the Resistance Axis and the Palestinian fighters and the fake plans will be defeated.

He also underlined the importance of convergence among Islamic countries, saying undoubtedly this strategic mistake by Trumps and the Zionist regime of Israel will result in more support of the Islamic nations from Palestine.

Larijani also highlighted Iran’s all-out support for the Resistance Axis against Zionist occupiers.

Meanwhile, Haniyeh said Iran has always been pioneer in supporting Palestinians and the Axis of Resistance.

He termed the ‘Deal of Century’ as a conspiracy against Palestinians and the Islamic Ummah, saying the plan has trampled the rights of Palestinians and the right of Palestinian Refugees to return to their homeland.

He noted that the Palestinian nation and the fighting groups will defeat this sinister plot hatched by the Zionist regime of Israel.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi on Wednesday expressed outrage at 'Deal of Century', saying that it is a conspiracy to stir up hatred and violence in the West Asian region.

