Zarif terms Deal of Century as 'highway to hell'

"Could Mandela ever have imagined re-emergence of BANTUSTANS, decades after liberation of South Africa?," Zarif tweeted on Wednesday.



"Vision for Peace" looks more like "Highway to Hell", he added.



"We Muslims need to wake up: The US never was—and can never be—anything resembling an honest broker," he reiterated.

The White House claimed that this Vision is the most serious, realistic, and detailed plan ever presented, one that could make Israelis, Palestinians, and the region safer and more prosperous.

"This Vision is just the first step and provides the basis for historic progress toward peace. The United States hopes this Vision will lead to direct negotiations between Israel and the Palestinians," it added.

Earlier Zarif said in a separate message: "The so-called 'Vision for Peace' is simply the dream project of a bankruptcy-ridden real estate developer."

He added that but it is a nightmare for the region and the world and, hopefully, a wake-up call for all the Muslims who have been barking up the wrong tree.

