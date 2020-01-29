Official: US behavior in region, Afghanistan destructive

Amir Abdollahian made the remarks in a meeting with UN Secretary-General's Special Representative for Afghanistan Tadamichi Yamamoto.

Iran has always supported any mechanism focusing on Afghanistan central government, by participation of all parties and the UN’s role for maintaining peace.

Referring to the importance of establishing peace in Afghanistan, he said formation of new government based on elections is a necessity for preserving stability and security in Afghanistan.

Attempts to remove government in Afghanistan, establishing weak governments, new map of disintegrating countries and taking advantage of terrorism as a tool are among dangers threatening peace and security, Iranian official said.

Appreciating the US for its efforts to realize peace, Amir Abdollahian said we do not trust the US.

Meanwhile, Yamamoto said US is satisfactorily silent about ISIS presence in Afghanistan and provides security and military support for them in Afghanistan.

He also described US’ assassination of the IRGC Quds Force commander Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani as state terrorism.

He noted that negotiations are underway regarding peace in Afghanistan but there is still long way to achieve full agreement.

Yamamoto noted the fact that Afghan people should identify their fate and the UN efforts concentrates on creating an atmosphere for Afghans to have direct participation.

He also praised Iran’s supports of Afghanistan people and government in war time and its role in solving problems in this country.

