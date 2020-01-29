Iran expresses outrage at Deal of Century sheer travesty

"The so-called 'Deal of the Century' is a sheer travesty, conjured up by rogue crooks to shatter the dreams of a long suffering nation for human dignity and self- determination," Mousavi wrote in his Twitter account.

He added: "It is indeed a 'Deveal (devil+deal)', descended to sow everlasting hatred and violence in West Asia."

The White House claimed that this Vision is the most serious, realistic, and detailed plan ever presented, one that could make Israelis, Palestinians, and the region safer and more prosperous.

"This Vision is just the first step and provides the basis for historic progress toward peace. The United States hopes this Vision will lead to direct negotiations between Israel and the Palestinians," it added.

Palestinians took to streets in Gaza and the West Bank to protest conspiracy of Trump favoring Israel at the expense of the State of Palestine.

