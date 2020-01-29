Larijani: Deal of Century total disregard of International Law & Conventions

In his letter, Larijani expressed outrage at the US president’s act to unveil the fake ‘Deal of Century’.

He also urged the Islamic countries to stand against this plan and solve Palestinian crisis by supporting referendum and through parliamentary diplomacy.

The US president plan is merely based on his personal interests, partisan and Zionists goals trying to give recognition to unlawful act of occupation of an Islamic territory by use of power.

He is trying to confiscate the real rights of a resistant nation to the benefit of some Zionists.

The Islamic Ummah and the Muslim states believe in Palestine issue as a priority in the Islamic World and as a common ground among all religions.

He said that the Muslims will stand against any aggression, violation of sovereignty, continuation of occupation and all unilateral plans.

Iran considers solving the Palestinian issue in a fair way as oppressed Palestinians’ rights and through registering for the UN democratic plan of holding referendum in the Occupied territories with the participation of original residents.

The White House claimed that this Vision is the most serious, realistic, and detailed plan ever presented that could make Israelis, Palestinians, and the region safer and more prosperous, he said.

"This Vision is just the first step and provides the basis for progress toward peace. The United States hopes this Vision will lead to direct negotiations between Israel and the Palestinians," he added.

Palestinians took to streets in Gaza and the West Bank to protest conspiracy of Trump favoring Israel at the expense of the State of Palestine.

Many international and Muslim figures have so far denounced US conspiracy against State of Palestine.

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish