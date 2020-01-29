EU withdraws recommendations to avoid Iran’s overflights

“The Integrated EU Aviation Security Risk Assessment Group met on 28/01/2020 to assess the most recent information related to the safety and security of commercial air transport over Iran and Iraq,” EASA website reported.

It added: “As an outcome of this meeting, the temporary recommendations issued by EASA and the EC Commission on 08/01/2020, recommending avoidance of all overflights of Iraq as a precautionary measure, and on 11/01/2020, recommending avoidance of all overflights of Iran as a precautionary measure, have been withdrawn.”

“On the basis of the latest information, the Group reaffirmed the position stated in the current published Conflict Zone Information Bulletins (CZIB) for overflights of Iran and Iraq airspace.”

“CZIB-2017-04R5 for Iraq advises airlines to avoid overflights of Iraq except in two specific air corridors. CZIB-2020-01R0 for Iran advises against overflights of Iran at levels below 25,000 feet.”

After the US increased tensions in the Middle East by assassinating Iran's Lieutenant-General Qasem Soeimani, the country took reciprocal action and hit the US airbase in Iraq with missiles.

Iran's military had been put on alert to counter any US adventurism. But unintentionally, a Ukrainian Boeing 737 was shot down near Tehran minutes after takeoff.

Iranian officials have admitted that human error was responsible for downing the passenger plane and expressed regret and apologized for the tragedy.

