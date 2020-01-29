Spox: Iran ready to cooperate with regional states on fighting ‘Deal of Century’

Thanks to the urgent need, the importance of Palestinian issue and the big conspiracy called the ‘Deal of Century’, Iran announces that regardless of differences with regional countries is ready to cooperate with them in all-levels in line with Islamic World unity to fight against the conspiracy which is threatening Islamic states’ nature, Mousavi wrote in his Twitter account.

The White House claimed that this Vision is the most serious, realistic, and detailed plan ever presented, one that could make Israelis, Palestinians, and the region safer and more prosperous.

"This Vision is just the first step and provides the basis for historic progress toward peace. The United States hopes this Vision will lead to direct negotiations between Israel and the Palestinians," it added.

Palestinians took to streets in Gaza and the West Bank to protest conspiracy of Trump favoring Israel at the expense of the State of Palestine.

Many international and Muslim figures have so far denounced US conspiracy against State of Palestine.

