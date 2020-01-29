Russian envoy: No need for new deal with Iran

"A lot of noise about “new and better” deal with #Iran," Ulyanov wrote in his Twitter account.

"Those who are committed to #JOPOA must remember that according to this Plan upon its implementation “the Iranian nuclear programme will be treated in the same manner as that of any other non- nuclear-weapon party to #NPT," he added.

He said: "No need for a new nuclear deal."

"#JCPOA should be implemented and after that the Additional Protocol with its intensive and intrusive verification will ensure confidence in exclusively peaceful nature of the Iranian nuclear programme."

Earlier, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that Iran will leave the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty if Europeans insist on their unjustifiable behavior or refer the nuclear issue to the UN Security Council.

Zarif said that Iran is following up the late decision by European states to trigger the Dispute Resolution Mechanism in the context of the JCPOA, adding that Tehran officially started the discussion on the mechanism on May 8, 2018 when the US withdrew from the deal.

Iran gave a seven-month opportunity to the European Union before it began reducing its commitments in May 8, 2019 which had operational effects two months later, according to Zarif.

Iran’s top diplomat said that the country’s five steps in compliance with reduction would have no similar follow-ups, but Europeans’ measure to refer the case to the United Nations Security Council may be followed by Tehran’s decision to leave NPT as stated in President Hassan Rouhani’s May 2018 letter to other parties to the deal.

The Russian diplomat earlier urged the US to refrain from measures against the Non-Proliferation Treaty.

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish