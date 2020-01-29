UN looking for Youth Champions for Disarmament

UN Information Center in Tehran said that in addition to young people with an interest in international affairs or international relations, we also strongly encourage individuals with a background in other areas such as history, science, economics, languages, film, media, dance, song, theater, visual arts, creative writing or any other field to submit an application.

Our intention is to bring together an eclectic and geographically diverse group of young people, from across the globe, who can become advocates for disarmament, UNIC said.

The ten youth champions will receive training in general principles of disarmament, non-proliferation and arms control through on-line courses and a two-week in-person study tour in Vienna, Geneva, Hiroshima and Nagasaki. The study tour will take place in June 2020.

Youth Champions will exchange ideas with disarmament experts from think tanks, civil society organizations and the diplomatic field, and develop their own plans on how to engage in their communities on issues related to disarmament, non-proliferation and arms control.

The United Nations Office for Disarmament Affairs will support with mentoring and guidance throughout the program.

The application requires three letters of recommendation and your most recent academic transcripts. The application deadline is 15 March 2020.

*Fluency in English is required for participation.

Please follow this link to go to the application: https://www.un.org/disarmament/youth-champions-for-disarmament

For inquiries please send an email to disarmament-youth-champions@un.org.

