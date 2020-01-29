Hezbollah: No deal can trample on Palestinians’ rights

Islamic Ummah is able to destroy this deal soon, according to Lebanese media Hezbollah said in its statement.

Deal of Century is a very dangerous step which will have negative consequences on the future of the region and its nations, it added.

After 10 years supporting enemy, occupation, aggression and massacre against Arab people, the sinister US administration has focused its animosity trying to destroy historic and legal rights of Palestinians.

Hezbollah noted the fact that the deal will not have been created if the clear or hidden collusion and betrayal did not exist.

What happened today in Washington reiterated the fact that the Resistance option is the only choice for liberating the Occupied Territories.

The White House claimed that this Vision is the most serious, realistic, and detailed plan ever presented, one that could make Israelis, Palestinians, and the region safer and more prosperous.

"This Vision is just the first step and provides the basis for historic progress toward peace. The United States hopes this Vision will lead to direct negotiations between Israel and the Palestinians," it added.

Earlier, Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said that Muslims must resist the Deal of Century with faith and perseverance.

Stressing that the issue of Palestine is a top priority for the Muslims, Ayatollah Khamenei added that conspiracy of the Deal of the Century set by the US and its puppets amounted to Crimes Against Humanity.

The Supreme Leader invited the Muslims to actively participate in the campaign against the conspiracy, saying that God willing the Deal of the Century is doomed to fail.

Hezbollah said: "What happened today in Washington confirms that resistance is the only option to liberate the land and restore the sanctities. All the other negotiating options do not return the land nor liberate prisoners but rather push the enemy towards further aggression and arrogance.

"We applaud the Palestinian people, its leaders and resistance factions for being at the forefront rejecting and confronting, with full force, the so-called deal of the century. Their brave stances have become the compass for our Arab and Islamic peoples, which have lost confidence in many of their regimes and rulers. And they believe that the Palestinian people will be the beacon of hope at this stage as they have been in the past."

Hezbollah made clear that all conspiracies, deals and betrayals cannot eradicate the Palestinians’ right to their lands and sanctities and the right of return to their villages and cities, stressed that "our nation and its vigilant people are able to topple this deal soon and thwart its effects, God willing."

