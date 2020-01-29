Terrorists blow main gas pipeline in Pakistan, disrupts gas supplies   

The explosion caused major damage to the pipeline near Rahim Yar Khan district that supplies gas to Punjab from Sindh province.

Sohail Gulzar, a senior official at the Sui Northern Gas Company Limited (SNGPL), told media that the pipeline was damaged through a time device.

The company, he said, was awaiting security agencies’ clearance to begin the repair work.

The incident coincides with ongoing talks between Pakistan and Russia in Islamabad on a $2 billion North-South Gas Pipeline Project aimed at catering the energy needs of the country.

No group has so far claimed responsibility for the explosion, however, security agencies point finger at suspected militants that have been involved in such attacks in the recent years.

