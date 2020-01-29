Tremor jolts western Iran for 3rd time

According to the Seismological Center of the Geophysics Institute of Tehran University, the tremor occurred at 8:32 hours local time (5:02 GMT) and at the depth of 8 km underground.

The epicenter of the quake was located at 51.21 degrees longitude and 33.78 degrees latitude.

The epicenter of the quake was located at 22km of Sumar, 50km Saleh Abad and 51 km of Zarneh in Ilam.

Earlier on Wednesday a 4.5 Richter quake jolted Sumar.

The area was affected by earthquake yesterday as well. Force four quake is not strong enough to damage buildings.

The Western city of Kermanshah has been jolted by several earthquakes since November 12, 2017, when a 7.3- magnitude earthquake hit the province's Ezgeleh region killing at least 620 people and injuring over 12,000.

Iran sits on several major seismological fault lines, making it one of the world's most quake-prone countries.

