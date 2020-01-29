US Lawmaker decries Trump's so-called peace plan for Mideast

"Trump's plan is totally and utterly bankrupt and reveals the shameful way that our government has catered to the Israeli right — at the cost of Palestinian freedom — for our entire lives," Omar wrote in his Twitter account.

"All people of conscience must publicly reject Trump's plan for permanent occupation," she added.

The White House claimed that this Vision is the most serious, realistic, and detailed plan ever presented, one that could make Israelis, Palestinians, and the region safer and more prosperous.

"This Vision is just the first step and provides the basis for historic progress toward peace. The United States hopes this Vision will lead to direct negotiations between Israel and the Palestinians," it added.

Earlier, Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said that Muslims must resist the Deal of Century with faith and perseverance.

Stressing that the issue of Palestine is a top priority for the Muslims, Ayatollah Khamenei added that conspiracy of the Deal of the Century set by the US and its puppets amounted to Crimes Against Humanity.

The Supreme Leader invited the Muslims to actively participate in the campaign against the conspiracy, saying that God willing the Deal of the Century is doomed to fail.

US President Donald Trump in a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in White House on Tuesday announced his so-called 'Deal of Century'.

Palestinians took to streets in Gaza and the West Bank to protest conspiracy of Trump favoring Israel at the expense of the State of Palestine.

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish