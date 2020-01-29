Coronavirus death toll mounts to 132, some 6000 affected

About 9,232 people are also suspicious to be affected by Coronavirus and 1,239 ones are in dire situation.

Most of the patients are in Wuhan and Hubei.

Based on the reports, 91 people are affected in Beijing, one of them was killed and 4 others were cured.

The National Health Commission of the People's Republic of China has allocated 60 billion Yuan ($8.7b) for fighting Coronavirus.

The coronavirus was first seen in late December 2019 in Wuhan, central China. It has so far killed 41 and affected 729 while there are 1,287 suspected cases.

Earlier, Iran's Health Minister Saeed Namaki said no case of Coronavirus has so far been observed in Iran, saying that visas for Chinese citizens will be issued if they have a clean health card.

Namaki said that SARS coronavirus had a considerable mortal rate in 2002, adding that it became viral in 2012 under the name of the Middle East respiratory syndrome-related coronavirus (MERS-CoV).

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Ministry issued required instructions on preventing coronavirus to Iranian diplomatic missions in China, Iran's foreign ministry spokesman said.

He said that the Iranian Foreign Ministry has released necessary recommendations to Iranian nationals in China.

Crisis management committees were also established in the Iranian embassy in Beijing and Iran’s consulate in Shanghai, Mousavi said.

Due to lack of food in Wuhan, Iranian diplomatic mission rendered food packages to Iranian students in dormitories, he noted.

