Shiraz recognized as world city of handicrafts

Moseyyeb Amiri told IRNA that over the past year, many works were done by organizing exhibitions of handicrafts and establishment of first trade center for handicrafts in Shiraz Mahestan Complex comprising 130 shops for presenting handicrafts.

He noted that World Crafts Council-Asia Pacific Region Director Ghada Hijavi, during her recent visit to Shiraz, expressed satisfaction with the measures taken in this respect, as the council finally approved registration of Shiraz as the World City of handicrafts.

On July 22, Shiraz was registered as the national city of handicrafts and this was a prerequisite for globalization of Shiraz, he said.

Registration of Shiraz as well as two villages in the world list brought the number of the Iranian global cities and villages to 10 and 14 respectively and Iran still ranks top in the field, Amiri said.

