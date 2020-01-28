US disgraceful peace plan century's treason: Spox

Describing the US imposed peace plan called 'Century Deal' as treason of century against the Palestinian people, he called for the governments and free nations to counter the disgraceful plan.

Contending that Palestine belongs to the Palestinian people, Mousavi said that the Zionist regime is occupier and the only solution to the crisis is holding referendum among the main residents of the land.

Iran believes that the issue of Palestine is the first issue of the Islamic world, he said, noting that certain Islamic states have mistaken enemy for friend and have forgotten anti-human crimes committed over the past 70 years.

Given the urgency and significance of the issue of Palestine and a big plot existing behind the so-called Deal of Century, the Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to cooperate at any level irrespective of differences with certain states to counter the big conspiracy which is threatening the Islamic Ummah.

