Spox: Iran Foreign Ministry issues preventive instructions on coronavirus

Speaking to reporters, Abbas Mousavi expressed the Iranian Foreign Ministry's readiness for maintaining cooperation with the related bodies since the start of the crisis.

He added that Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has proposed holding a ministerial meeting with the attendance of ministers of health, tourism, and road and urban development.

He went on to say that the Iranian Foreign Ministry has released necessary recommendations to Iranian nationals in China.

Crisis management committees were also established in the Iranian embassy in Beijing and Iran’s consulate in Shanghai, Mousavi said.

Due to lack of food in Wuhan, Iranian diplomatic mission rendered food packages to Iranian students in dormitories, he noted.

He reiterated that the Foreign Ministry is also reviewing the request of the students’ families for their exit from quarantine.

The coronavirus was first seen in late December 2019 in Wuhan, central China. It has so far killed 41 and affected 729 while there are 1,287 suspected cases.

Earlier, Iran's Health Minister Saeed Namaki said no case of Coronavirus has so far been observed in Iran, saying that visas for Chinese citizens will be issued if they have a clean health card.

Namaki said that SARS coronavirus had a considerable mortal rate in 2002, adding that it became viral in 2012 under the name of the Middle East respiratory syndrome-related coronavirus (MERS-CoV).

