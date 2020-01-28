Registration of 3 Iranian cities, 1 village in global list of handicrafts

Ali Asghar Mounesan stated that the World Council of Crafts has recently listed 3 Iranian cities and one village in the list of cities and villages in the global craft list.

By registration of these four cities and villages, the number of global cities and villages in Iran has increased from 10 to 14, with Iran still the world's first.

Referring to the titles of the cities and villages registered by the World Council of Handicrafts, Mounesan added that Shiraz from Fars province as the global handicrafts city, Zanjan as the national city of filigree, Malayer from Hamedan province as the world of Woodcarving furniture and Qasem Abad village from Gilan province as the global village of Chadorshab weaving are in the list of global handicraft cities and villages.

Referring to Iran's top ranking in terms of the number of cities and villages in the world of handicrafts, Mounesan pointed out that Iran ranked number one in the world in terms of registration of 11 cities and 3 global villages, with a total of 14 cities and villages. China is ranked second in the world in handicrafts, with 6 cities and villages.

