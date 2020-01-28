 Chadorshab weaving village of Gilan globally registered

In an interview with IRNA on Tuesday, Shahroud Amir Entekhabi added that this village is the first work from Gilan to be independently listed in the World Register List.

He said that the World Crafts Council has recently listed three cities and one village in the list of World Handicrafts Towns and Villages, with the registration of these four cities and villages, the number of cities and villages around the world has increased from 10 to 41 in this list.

He added that Shiraz from Fars province as the global handicrafts town, Zanjan as the national city of filigree, Malayer from Hamedan province as the world of Woodcarving furniture and Qasem Abad village from Gilan province as the global village of Chadorshab weaving in the list of global handicraft cities and villages.

