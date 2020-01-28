Jan 28, 2020, 5:31 PM
Journalist ID: 2374
News Code: 83652045
2 Persons

Tags

Drone makes emergency landing in SW Iran

Drone makes emergency landing in SW Iran

Tehran, Jan 28, IRNA – The public relations department of the IRGC aerospace in a statement announced that a Shahed-129 drone has made emergency landing due to technical problems in Mollasani, Khuzestan Province in southwestern Iran.

In its statement, IRGC announced that the UAV had a technical problem during its mission between Isfahan and Khuzestan.

It had an emergency landing near Mollasani city.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
7 + 3 =