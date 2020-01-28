Drone makes emergency landing in SW Iran

In its statement, IRGC announced that the UAV had a technical problem during its mission between Isfahan and Khuzestan.
Tehran, Jan 28, IRNA – The public relations department of the IRGC aerospace in a statement announced that a Shahed-129 drone has made emergency landing due to technical problems in Mollasani, Khuzestan Province in southwestern Iran.
In its statement, IRGC announced that the UAV had a technical problem during its mission between Isfahan and Khuzestan.
It had an emergency landing near Mollasani city.
