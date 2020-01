Addressing an unveiling ceremony, Pejman Rahimian said that the AEOI has the best equipment and facilities for extraction.

Referring to some valuable mines of Iran, he said Saghand Mine prepares good resources regarding rare elements.

If the scientific and production activities develop in Saghand, it will bring good results for the country.

He noted that China has threatened the US by sanctioning exports of rare minerals.

