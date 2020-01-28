Iran ready to share experiences on law formulation

Ardeshir Nourian made the remarks at the Parliamentary Union of the OIC Member-States (PUIC) in Burkina Faso on Tuesday.

The 15th Parliamentary Union of the OIC Member States (PUIC) started work in Burkina Faso on Tuesday morning.

The event is underway with the attendance of the chairman of social commission Abdolreza Azizi, member of the Iranian Parliament's National Commission and Foreign Policy Commission Ardeshir Nourian and member of the economic commission Masoumeh Aghapour Alishahi.

Nourian said the Islamic Parliament Research Center of Iran is ready to exchange its experiences with other Islamic states.

