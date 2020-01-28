Enthusiasts stand in line to buy Rumi book in Tajikistan

There was huge crowd waiting in line for buying Rumi's Masnavi.

The book exhibit was organized in Ayni Opera and Ballet Theater, central Dushanbe, on Saturday, Ferdows Azam, Tajik journalist and poet, wrote in a tweet that there was a "war for Masnavi".

Rumi (1207-1273) is one of the most famous Persian Language poets and among the most revered literary figures in the world.

Dowlat Safar, the head of Adib Publications, said he had never seen such a crowd coming for books.

In the book fair that went on from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., about 250 books of classical and modern Persian Literature in Cyrillic alphabet were put on display, including Hafez, Sadi, Rumi, Rudaki, and Badeel, which was unprecedented in Tajikistan.

People of Tajikistan are familiar with the Persian Literature. It is taught in the schools and universities. But such a sale had not taken place in the recent two or three decades.

Tajik book market is not like the one in Iran. In the past, the Communist Party, books were printed in millions and given to the people at very low prices. But this was the first time people of Tajikistan were attending a book fair. The book market in Tajikistan is very limited and does not reach smaller towns.

