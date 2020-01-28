Jan 28, 2020, 2:07 PM
4 Richter tremor jolts Kashan

Isfahan, Jan 28, IRNA - An earthquake measuring 4 on the Richter scale shook city of Kashan, central Iran on Tuesday.

According to the Seismological Center of the Geophysics Institute of Tehran University, the tremor occurred at 11:42 hours local time (8:12 GMT) and at the depth of 14 km underground.

The epicenter of the quake was located at 51.21 degrees longitude and 33.78 degrees latitude.

Speaking to IRNA, Managing Director of Isfahan Governorate Crisis Management office Mansour Shishe Foroush said that rescue teams have been dispatched to the accident site.

Force four quake is not strong enough to cause damage to buildings.

Iran sits on major fault lines and is prone to near-daily earthquakes.

